City of Madison asks neighbors to help boost bee population

MADISON (WKOW) -- As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.



Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. One in three bites of food we eat comes from plants relying on insects to pollinate them, so the loss of bees hits everyone.



A national non profit called Bee City USA, urging communities to help support pollinators, estimates U.S. honey bee populations are declining by 44 percent or more every year. Now, the city of Madison is taking action to help restore the pollinators, by becoming a member of that organization.



The city is encouraging homeowners to help out, too, by planting pollinator-friendly plants in their yards. Plus, officials are now allowing people to plant in terraces, which is the city-owned space between the sidewalk and the street. Click here for more information on terrace planting guidelines, suggestions and restrictions.



The mayor's office just released information on terrace planting this week and officials say people are already responding positively.



"We've already been getting a lot of emails and phone calls in the office about people who are really excited to actually take that information and apply [it]. What we have here is a lot of people who are really interested here in Madison in these issues," says George Reistad, city of Madison's Food Policy Coordinator.



One of those concerned homeowners is Pete Anderson. He's transformed his east Madison yard into a bee paradise, by putting in flowers and butterfly plants that keep bees busy this time of year. He planted a terrace garden to attract them and says his rattlesnake plant is just one example of a plant in his yard that's a bee magnet.



Anderson says it's important to go organic to protect the bees.



"If you spray your plants with pesticides, you’re going to kill the good bugs, or the bees, too," Anderson tells 27 News. "You have to worry about the bee population declining, because it's going to really impact future generations."



Anderson says he started learning about plants by visiting Olbrich Botanical Gardens and taking classes from experts. The gardens' spread of cone flowers and gold plate fernleaf are easy to care for plants that attract pollinators and can be put in any yard. Olbrich also has a set of bee hives on the property, cared for by Mad Urban Bees.



"[The hives] help support pollination throughout the gardens," says Katy Plantenberg, public relations and marketing manager at Olbrich. "They're really active, as you can see, and the honey is actually harvested and then sold in our gift shop."



Olbrich staff recently learned the gardens have attracted a rare, endangered pollinator called the rusty patch bumble bee, because of its perfect environment for pollinators.



This summer, Olbrich is hosting a series of classes focused on pollinators. That includes tours of bee-friendly yards in Madison, like Pete Anderson's home. Click here for a list of events.