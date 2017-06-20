UW-Madison student takes first place in national design competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin students prove they are a creative bunch! Paint and design company Sherwin Williams, has announced the eight winners of its seventh annual Student Design Challenge.

Students from around the country submitted their design ideas for the chance to win up to $2,500 along with national recognition.

The competition had two design categories contestants could submit their work to. The first category, being residential interior design, and second commercial interior design.

Students were challenged to design an individual room, area, or whole home in the residential category and or an entire room or commercial property like a restaurant, store, or hotel.

Contestants could work alone or in teams and had to use a minimum of three colors from the company's line of offerings.

In the Commercial Design competition, University of Wisconsin Madison student Courtney Christensen earned first place by re-imagining the University of Wisconsin Credit Union's E-Commerce Center.

Christensen used natural elements and bright colors to liven up the space, and create an energizing environment through the use of color psychology.

In the Residential Design competition, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design student Sarah Hansen garnered third place by creating an open and creative environment for a working artist.

The design boasts an open loft space, with bold and bright colors used to stimulate artistic creativity.

Both will receive national attention for their wins, with Christensen earning a $2,500 dollar bonus for her first place finish.

For more information, and to see the other design submissions you can click here.