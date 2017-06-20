Kuhl gets first win since April, Pirates beat Brewers 7-3

According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
Emerge Wisconsin has been training Democratic women to run for political office for a decade, but has never seen a year quite like 2017.More >>
Emerge Wisconsin has been training Democratic women to run for political office for a decade, but has never seen a year quite like 2017.More >>
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >>
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >>
O.J. Simpson is getting a parole hearing in July.More >>
O.J. Simpson is getting a parole hearing in July.More >>
The coroner's office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of the American college student who died less than week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained near a year and a half.More >>
The coroner's office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of the American college student who died less than week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained near a year and a half.More >>
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >>
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >>