Community leaders ask for more action & less talk to fight gun violence

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
Madison police cite a registered sex offender for disorderly conduct after he's seen unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
Madison Metro School District (MMSD) officials are working with police to investigate two separate break-ins at elementary schools in less than a week.More >>
Emerge Wisconsin has been training Democratic women to run for political office for a decade, but has never seen a year quite like 2017.More >>
About 200 people attended a summit Monday to discuss challenges facing the dairy industry.More >>
After storms swept through southern and central Wisconsin last Wednesday, June 14th, some residents thought a tornado touched down just east of the town of Markesan, in Green Lake County.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
Democrats want a public hearing on the American Health Care Act, saying "Republicans were angry with [Obamacare], but we still had the courage to have a debate on the floor."More >>
