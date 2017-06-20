Proposal sets aside $275,000 for Monona Terrace sinkhole repair

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison may be setting aside several hundred thousand dollars to fix the sinkhole outside Monona Terrace.

A proposal from city alder Mike Verveer would reserve $275,000 of the Stormwater Utility's budget to repair the broken storm sewer and fix the sidewalk.

The proposal also sets aside $150,000 from the utility's reserve funding to extend the storm sewer away from Monona Terrace.

The plan still needs to be approved by two city council committees and the full council itself.