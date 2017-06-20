Proposal sets aside $275,000 for Monona Terrace sinkhole repair

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
Madison police cite a registered sex offender for disorderly conduct after he's seen unscrewing a light bulb outside an apartment building.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
Madison Metro School District (MMSD) officials are working with police to investigate two separate break-ins at elementary schools in less than a week.More >>
Emerge Wisconsin has been training Democratic women to run for political office for a decade, but has never seen a year quite like 2017.More >>
About 200 people attended a summit Monday to discuss challenges facing the dairy industry.More >>
After storms swept through southern and central Wisconsin last Wednesday, June 14th, some residents thought a tornado touched down just east of the town of Markesan, in Green Lake County.More >>
The victim of Sunday's homicide in Sun Prairie has been identified.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Fire Department responded to a fire call at the the West Town Mall, on the city's west side Monday, after large amounts of smoke were reported coming from a cardboard compacter outside the mall. Officials say firefighters quickly had the smoldering fire under control, and are investigating how it started.More >>
Democrats want a public hearing on the American Health Care Act, saying "Republicans were angry with [Obamacare], but we still had the courage to have a debate on the floor."More >>
