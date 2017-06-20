Proposal sets aside $275,000 for Monona Terrace sinkhole repair - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Proposal sets aside $275,000 for Monona Terrace sinkhole repair

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison may be setting aside several hundred thousand dollars to fix the sinkhole outside Monona Terrace.

A proposal from city alder Mike Verveer would reserve $275,000 of the Stormwater Utility's budget to repair the broken storm sewer and fix the sidewalk.

The proposal also sets aside $150,000 from the utility's reserve funding to extend the storm sewer away from Monona Terrace.

The plan still needs to be approved by two city council committees and the full council itself.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.