Shooting in Madison damages two vehicles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating another shooting, this time on Waunona Woods Court.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Waunona Woods Court is off West Broadway between South Towne Drive and Monona Drive.

Police say multiple people called to report hearing six to 10 gunshots in that area. Some reported seeing people running away.

When officers got there, they found two vehicles with damage to them, believed to be bullet holes. No other damage was found and no injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.