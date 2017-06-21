Police: Vehicle crashes into several cars, narrowly misses house - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Vehicle crashes into several cars, narrowly misses house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle nearly hit a home.

Authorities say around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, the vehicle hit several cars in the 200 block of S. Fair Oaks Ave., then crashed into the stairs of a porch, narrowly missing the house.

Police are still on the scene and there's no word whether anyone was injured yet. 

27 News has a crew on the scene gathering more information. Stay with 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin and www.wkow.com for more on this developing story.

