Assembly to vote on campus free speech bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Assembly will vote Wednesday on whether to pass a campus free speech bill. Supporters say it's designed to protect free speech, but opponents argue it will do the opposite.

The bill would create consequences for a student at a state college who showed some sort of violence or disorderly conduct, disrupting someone else's freedom of expression, namely when it comes to campus speakers. With two violations, a student would be suspended for a semester. A third violation would result in expulsion.

Republicans are pushing for the legislation, saying they want to make sure conservative speakers have the chance to speak on campuses. However Democrats are calling the bill an attack on free speech for students.

If the bill passes the Assembly, it would then head to the Senate for approval. If it's also passed there, it would need to be signed by Governor Walker before becoming law. Walker has expressed support in the past for the proposed legislation.