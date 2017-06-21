WI Dairy News: World of Cheese

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison offers the "World of Cheese" course. It's an education course for people who don't necessarily want to make cheese but desire a hands-on course to gain basic cheesemaking knowledge.
Joanne Gauthier from the Center of Dairy Research says, "You really get a good sense of how many different types of cheese are out there and also what's a good cheese."
The five-day course teaches people cheesemaking, cheese grading and evaluation, merchandising and display, and packaging fundamentals.
Michelle Love is a regional merchant. She says, "I've got people from everywhere, so introducing them to U.S. cheese, artisan cheeses is really good."
The course is offered annually.
