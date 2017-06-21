UPDATE: Road reopened, water back on after main break on W. Johnson St. in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility says water is back on for customers in the 400 block of West Johnson Street.

Utility officials say their crew members have also completed their work, so the road is back open again.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility says it's getting calls from people who have discolored water in the area of a water main break.

They say if you have discolored water, run a cold water tap in the lowest level of the building for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn't clear, avoid using water, wait an hour and try again.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking you to avoid the area of Johnson and Bassett streets in Madison after a 104 year-old water main ruptured.

Madison Water Utility crews are responding to a 12-inch water main break in the 400 block of W. Johnson near Bassett Street. Repairs could take 4-6 hours and it's unclear how long the street will be closed. Right now, Johnson is closed from Marion to Broom Streets.

Madison Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area. Police are helping out with traffic in the area