RIGHT NOW: Avoid Johnson & Bassett streets, water main break in - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RIGHT NOW: Avoid Johnson & Bassett streets, water main break in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking you to avoid the area of Johnson and Bassett streets in Madison after a water main break.

Crews from Madison Water Utility are out on the scene right now.

Madison Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area. Police are helping out with traffic in the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.