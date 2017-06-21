RIGHT NOW: Avoid Johnson & Bassett streets, water main break in Madison

Madison police are on the scene of a crash where a vehicle nearly hit a home.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
Madison police are investigating another shooting, this time on Waunona Woods Court.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
The city of Madison may be setting aside several hundred thousand dollars to fix the sinkhole outside Monona Terrace.More >>
Paint and design company Sherwin Williams, has announced the eight winners of its seventh annual Student Design Challenge.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is sad, yet thankful, after the deadly collision between a U.S Navy warship and a cargo ship near Japan.
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
A pair of cooks turned into crime fighters during a restaurant robbery.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
