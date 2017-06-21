Stepping in for Madison's Bachelorette contestant

MADISON (WKOW) -- We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.

WKOW has previously reported, Kraus is a personal trainer. If you watch the show, you'll see he's listed as a business owner because he owns Worth Personal Training in Madison. Good thing for his hardworking and faithful clients, he planned ahead and had someone step in at Worth when he was away filming.

"I just kind of got thrown into it real quick" says Cody Ackerman. He temporarily managed Worth Personal Training while Kraus was gone. "He [Peter] just approached me about a week before he left and offered me the opportunity, so of course I took it."

Worth is a mobile fitness and nutrition company. "We try to keep fitness fun, but effective and functional at the same time," says Ackerman. "We're really passionate about it. We kind of take it personal. So we really will go to extreme lengths to help you achieve what you want."

People like Carley Lanpher have been counting on Worth. She lost 50 pounds with Kraus training her. "He's just a really caring and genuine guy. He has a really big heart," says Lanpher. That's exactly why she wasn't surprised when she eventually found out he had been gone filming for The Bachelorette. "He's excited to start a family, get married. He's definitely looking for love, so I just wish him so much luck."

Both Lanpher and Ackerman are excited to see how their friend will do on the show.

"I feel like both of them [Peter and Rachel, the bachelorette] have big hearts. I feel like they would be great together," says Lanpher.

"I didn't really know anything about Rachel, but she seemed really cool she had a big, fun personality and so does Peter, and they seemed to hit it off well, and I think they're going to continue to hit it off well," says Ackerman. "He was pretty smooth too, so he did a good job."

Kraus has returned from filming and is back to managing his business and coaching clients. Ackerman also coaches clients.

You can catch ABC's The Bachelorette Monday nights at 7:00 on WKOW.