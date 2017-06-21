Stepping in for Madison's Bachelorette contestant

Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Madison police are investigating another shooting, this time on Waunona Woods Court.More >>
Madison police are investigating another shooting, this time on Waunona Woods Court.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
The city of Madison may be setting aside several hundred thousand dollars to fix the sinkhole outside Monona Terrace.More >>
The city of Madison may be setting aside several hundred thousand dollars to fix the sinkhole outside Monona Terrace.More >>
Paint and design company Sherwin Williams, has announced the eight winners of its seventh annual Student Design Challenge.More >>
Paint and design company Sherwin Williams, has announced the eight winners of its seventh annual Student Design Challenge.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is sad, yet thankful, after the deadly collision between a U.S Navy warship and a cargo ship near Japan.
A Milwaukee woman is sad, yet thankful, after the deadly collision between a U.S Navy warship and a cargo ship near Japan.
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
A pair of cooks turned into crime fighters during a restaurant robbery.More >>
A pair of cooks turned into crime fighters during a restaurant robbery.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>
You can text to order pizza or use an app to summon a ride, however, Wisconsinites currently can't text to receive emergency services. A proposal in the state budget bill may change that and advance a 911 revolution.More >>