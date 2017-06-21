Names released in Town of Rutland double fatal crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Names released in Town of Rutland double fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two people who died following a crash on June 16.

The accident happened in the Town of Rutland, on Highway 14 just north of Highway 92 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The drivers have been identified as 34-year-old Brian Todd Schulze, of Janesville, and 25-year-old Jacqueline J. Holland, of Evansville.

Both Schulze and Holland were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results show both victims died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.