Names released in Town of Rutland double fatal crash

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in the southern part of the county.

Two people killed in crash in southern Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two people who died following a crash on June 16.

The accident happened in the Town of Rutland, on Highway 14 just north of Highway 92 shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The drivers have been identified as 34-year-old Brian Todd Schulze, of Janesville, and 25-year-old Jacqueline J. Holland, of Evansville.

Both Schulze and Holland were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results show both victims died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.