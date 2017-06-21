Multiple police agencies investigating incident in Milwaukee Cou - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Multiple police agencies investigating incident in Milwaukee County

SHOREWOOD (WKOW) -- WISN in Milwaukee is reporting multiple police agencies have responded to an incident on the border of Shorewood and Milwaukee Wednesday.

They say squads could be seen near Morris Boulevard and Pinedale Court, Holton Street and Vienna Avenue, as well as Richards Street and Vienna Avenue.

One witness reports hearing officers using a bullhorn to speak to a driver near Morris and Pinedale. Then gunshots were heard before the car sped away.

An abandoned car was seen with at least five bullet holes in the area of Holton and Vienna. Officers searched the area, but it appears the occupants may have took off running.

Police officers from Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Franklin, Milwaukee, and UW-Milwaukee were all in the area.

Authorities are not yet confirming any details of this incident.

