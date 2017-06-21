ACLU wants public barred from Lincoln Hills hearing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

ACLU wants public barred from Lincoln Hills hearing

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Civil Liberties Union wants to kick the public out of a federal court hearing when it plays video of inmates being pepper-sprayed at troubled Wisconsin youth prisons.

The ACLU asked U.S. District Judge James Peterson in a court filing Tuesday to close the court when the videos are shown during the upcoming hearing Thursday. They argue they have not had time to obscure the faces of the young inmates or alter audio of their names when they are spoken.

They say it is also open to "other means to protect the identity of the youth depicted in the recordings." In its motion, the ACLU says the state Department of Justice does not object.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.