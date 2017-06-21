UPDATE: Judge says pepper spray at prison is 'serious'

MADISON (AP) -- The Latest on court hearing over Wisconsin youth prisons (all times local):

******

10 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- A federal judge says it appears there is a "serious problem and an ongoing use" of pepper spray to restrain juvenile inmates at Wisconsin's youth prisons.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson during a Thursday hearing voiced numerous concerns with the state's use of pepper spray, solitary confinement and shackling of young inmates at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake prisons. Civil rights groups are seeking a temporary restraining order to block the use of the disciplinary tactics while a lawsuit challenging their constitutionality is ongoing.

Department of Corrections attorney Sam Hall says the use of pepper spray has been going down all year. He says in June it was only used four times.

But Peterson says it appears the only reason its use dropped was because of the lawsuit.

******

9:20 a.m.

UPDATE (AP) -- A federal judge says he will not close his courtroom when two videos showing juvenile inmates being pepper-sprayed are presented as evidence at a hearing over the practice.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson said Thursday he has "very significant concerns" about a request by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Juvenile Law Center to close the courtroom when the videos are shown. They are suing the state Department of Corrections, seeking an end to the use of pepper spraying and solitary confinement at the troubled youth prisons in Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.

A group of media outlets, including The Associated Press, has asked that the hearing be open.

Peterson says he will allow viewing of the videos as long as media outlets sign a non-disclosure agreement to not identify the juveniles being pepper sprayed.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Civil Liberties Union wants to kick the public out of a federal court hearing when it plays video of inmates being pepper-sprayed at troubled Wisconsin youth prisons.

The ACLU asked U.S. District Judge James Peterson in a court filing Tuesday to close the court when the videos are shown during the upcoming hearing Thursday. They argue they have not had time to obscure the faces of the young inmates or alter audio of their names when they are spoken.

They say it is also open to "other means to protect the identity of the youth depicted in the recordings." In its motion, the ACLU says the state Department of Justice does not object.