Ex-Milwaukee police officer found not guilty in homicide trial

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dominique Heaggan-Brown, a former Milwaukee police officer, has been found not guilty in the shooting death of Sylville Smith last summer.

A jury in Milwaukee acquitted Heaggan-Brown of first-degree reckless homicide. That shooting ignited riots in the city.

Heaggan-Brown was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop. Smith had a gun when he ran, however, prosecutors argued Smith had thrown the weapon over a fence and was then defenseless when he was shot and killed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Latest in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that sparked unrest in a predominantly black neighborhood where it happened last summer.

Jurors reached their decision on the second day of deliberations in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The verdict was to be read Wednesday afternoon.

The trial hinged on whether Dominique Heaggan-Brown acted in self-defense when he killed Sylville Smith or if the former officer is guilty of first-degree reckless homicide or two lesser charges. Smith and Heaggan-Brown are both black.

The Aug. 13 shooting happened after a foot chase that began with Smith running from a traffic stop holding a gun. Prosecutors contend Smith was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.

12:20 a.m.

But Heaggan-Brown's attorneys say he feared for his safety and had to make a split-second decision.