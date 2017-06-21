UW-Madison alum visits North Korea, reacts to death of Otto Warmbier

MADISON (WKOW) -- The death of Otto Warmbier, the student detained in North Korean for a year and a half, sparked a national conversation as the U.S. weighs a full-out travel ban on North Korea.

North Korea has become somewhat of a coveted travel destination for international travelers due to the rarity of travel and isolationist nature of the government. Though the U.S. Department of State warns against travel to North Korea tourists, like Warmbier, gain access using Chinese travel companies.

Drew Binsky, a travel blogger and UW-Madison alum, has visited about 110 countries - including North Korea.

"I was really nervous in the Beijing airport, shaking and sweating, I didn't know what was going to happen," Binsky said.

Living in South Korea for 18 months after graduating from UW, Binsky familiarized himself with Korean culture prior to departing to Pyongyang two months ago. Binsky filmed his four day trip and the published video already has over seven million views.

"All the tours are very pre-planned, organized and skewed to give North Korea a positive light," Binsky said.

The trip began and ended in Beijing where the group was debriefed on rules, which includes a ban on talking about or disrespecting the leaders and requires tourist to stick with their groups at all times.

Binsky said he will never go back.

"The way Otto got detained was when he was leaving the airport. When they saw his name on his passport, they took him, so I'm scared. What if they got my name from my video?" Binsky said. "Kim Jong Un knows my face. They know my name. So I won't go back, but you never know."

Learn more about Binsky's travel blog, here.