DNR cutting their presence at Wisconsin State Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they will no longer have a large presence at the state fair.

In the past, the DNR would send between 100 and 200 staff members to the fair to promote hunting, fishing and other recreational pursuits. The decision to cut back is part of the department's attempt to refocus efforts after criticism from the Legislature and budget cuts.

The DNR previously operated a two-acre Natural Resources Park on the grounds where activities such as archery, bird watching, knot-tying, tracking, and fishing were offered.

This year, the department will offer information on state parks, recreation areas and endangered species. The fair will manage the two-acre park.