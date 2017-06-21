Thursday at 10: Young survivor hoping to inspire Wisconsin stude - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thursday at 10: Young survivor hoping to inspire Wisconsin students learning CPR

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin student on a mission to save lives is one step closer, now that his story will be shared in schools across the state.

We see it all the time: kids memorize information to pass a class or ace the test, then months later... poof! That information is gone. But when students are learning life-saving techniques, officials want that information to stick. 

Around the time Wisconsin's law requiring CPR training for high school students, Kyle Makurat was looking for a way to get them invested in learning CPR because it saved his own life. 

Hear Kyle's inspiring story, and how he hopes to motivate the students in your life Thursday on 27 News at 10. 

