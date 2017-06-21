Police: Sun Prairie shooting victim fired first

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.



That person of interest, 34-year old Steve Adams of Cottage Grove, had been arrested on the tentative charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Adams was released from the Dane County jail Wednesday, after a court commissioner established his bail as a signature bond, with participation in the bail monitoring program.



Sun Prairie Police officials say 33-year old Thomas Leonard of Marshall was shot and killed in the parking lot of apartments at 425 South Bird Street.



An affidavit in support of a warrant to search an apartment in the complex states Leonard's live-in girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Tanicka Featherstone, initially told detectives she arrived at the apartments as Leonard was being shot.

But the affidavit says after police confronted her with surveillance video, Featherstone changed her story.

"She said Thomas fired one shot from a handgun at Steve while Steve was seated in the driver's seat of his vehicle. Steven returned gunfire," the affidavit says.



