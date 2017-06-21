Packers' Guion arrested in Hawaii on intoxicated driving

According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
A state representative from the home city of Jimmy the Groundhog is calling it a "sad day" with passage of a bill allowing open season on groundhogs.More >>
A state representative from the home city of Jimmy the Groundhog is calling it a "sad day" with passage of a bill allowing open season on groundhogs.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.More >>
\The Wisconsin Assembly will vote Wednesday on whether to pass a campus free speech bill. Supporters say it's designed to protect free speech, but opponents argue it will do the opposite.More >>
\The Wisconsin Assembly will vote Wednesday on whether to pass a campus free speech bill. Supporters say it's designed to protect free speech, but opponents argue it will do the opposite.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>
Experts say colony collapse disorder has been greatly impacting bees and other pollinators for about 10 years. As of this year, Madison is officially a Bee City, committed to helping restore the pollinator population.More >>