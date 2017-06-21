Two-year-old boy hit by minivan near Pardeeville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two-year-old boy hit by minivan near Pardeeville

TOWN OF SCOTT (WKOW) -- A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a minivan.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the boy ran into the roadway on Highway EE in the town of Scott, north of Pardeeville, when he was hit by the minivan. Sheriff Dennis Richards says the boy received multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital by Med Flight.

The minivan driver was not hurt. 

