Anthem's decision to leave Wisconsin health insurance exchange leads to blame game

MADISON (WKOW) -- 14,000 people in Wisconsin found out Wednesday they will be without their current health insurance plan next year.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (ABCBS) will not offer individual plans for Wisconsin residents on the federal health insurance exchange in 2018.

Anthem cited market volatility as the reason it is leaving the state's individual marketplace, leaving the door open for different interpretations of what that means at the State Capitol.

Assembly Republicans said the news was all too predictable.

"They were told that they would hopefully have good insurance that was inexpensive. Now that's false, and now we don't even know if they can get good insurance period," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester).

"I think that just continues to show how important our federal colleagues' action to replace Obamacare are to our constituents here in the state," said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette).

U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to release their Obamacare replacement plan as early Thursday.

Assembly Democrats, however, are placing the blame squarely on the President's shoulders for failing to promote and prop-up the Affordable Care Act to consumers.

"That certainly had a big impact, because all of a sudden when young people and others quit purchasing health care, it makes it much harder for the system to work and then companies like Anthem no longer have the customer base to support it," said Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha).

There is also little faith among legislative Democrats their Republican counterparts will work to help uninsured people in Wisconsin if Congress takes certain protections away.

"If we lose pre-existing conditions, if we lose lifetime caps, if we lose essential health benefits at the federal level, I think it will only be a moment's notice before we lose here at the state level," said Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg)

That concern Assembly Democrats to offer a plan to help state residents from losing those protections.

"We'll be bringing up, today, a privileged resolution on preexisting conditions with what's going on in Washington, which is so shameful," said Rep. Barca.

Governor Walker joined legislative Republicans in blaming Obamacare for the uncertainty in Wisconsin's insurance market.

He also sent a letter today to U.S. Senate Republicans Wednesday, urging them to finish the job on repealing and replacing Obamacare, without allowing its Medicaid expansion to stay in place.

"The current system is not working. Allowing the Obamacare expansion to grow is not a repeal of Obamacare," wrote Governor Walker in a statement. "Senate Republicans need to keep their promise and repeal and replace Obamacare."