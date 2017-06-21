ONLY ON 27 NEWS: Woman's parked SUV sent "airborne" after another SUV crashes into it, nearly hitting Madison home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman who lives on Madison's east side found her SUV in her neighbor's front yard after another SUV crashed into it early Wednesday morning.

Selena Warsaw-Lane was in the process of moving when she heard an SUV crash into a line of parked cars outside her home on the 200 block of S. Fair Oaks Ave.

"We were actually upstairs packing and then all of a sudden we hear this extremely loud screeching crash and [another] crash," said Warsaw-Lane, who found her Mazda Tribute had crashed into her next door neighbor's front porch, nearly missing their home. "I got out [of my home] kind of looking for my vehicle and turned to the left and saw it in my neighbor's garden."

Madison police say the driver of a white Jeep SUV claims he "dozed off" and swerved into the oncoming lane, where he crashed into Warsaw-Lane's parked SUV. The impact of the crash sent her SUV "airborne" damaging her neighbor's front porch and three other parked cars.

Police say no one was seriously hurt in the crash. The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"He just seemed really remorseful was very upset with the situation," said Warsaw-Lane.

Warsaw-Lane says her next door neighbor is OK despite the damage of her front porch.

"She actually was surprised she wasn't more shook up cause obviously, it went right into her house," Warsaw-Lane said.

As for Warsaw-Lane's SUV, she says, "I'm thinking I won't get my car back."

Madison police say the driver of the Jeep SUV did not seem to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

They say the investigation is still ongoing.