Boys & Girls Club Investing $500k in summer programming

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Wednesday they plan to spend $500,000 this summer to support Dane County's youth through programming in both its clubs and throughout the community, including paid internships.

CEO Michael Johnson says the programming will help keep hundreds of kids busy and safe.

"I think we all as a community have to double down given all the violence that has taken place in our community," said Johnson. "We have a responsibility to invest more and do more."

The programming for activities and special events throughout the summer include Badged for Baseball, the Sports Academy, a Reading Challenge, a reality TV show for teens, summer day camps, swimming lessons, fitness classes, weekly field trips, the Gilbert Brown Foundation's summer football camp, and a large back-to-school event at Elver Park in late August, including free back packs and school supplies.