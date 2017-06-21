Labor of love: Grandma delivers baby nicknamed 'Exit 92' on side of Portage highway

BARABOO (WKOW)-- An Adams County family is counting their blessings after the miraculous birth on the side of a busy Portage highway.



It wasn't first responders who helped the baby, affectionately nicknamed Exit 92, make a speedy debut. Katie Malo had every intention of making it to the Baraboo hospital to deliver Exit 92, however, Grandma Susan Crass had to step in to deliver the bundle of joy.



"That wasn't on my bucket list," Crass said.



The first responders had yet to arrive as Katie's labor intensified as she sat in the passenger seat of her minivan, parked among the orange barrel brigade.



"She did great, I'm sure she was panicking," Katie said. "She was on the phone [holding the phone to her ear with using her shoulder] while catching a baby and trying to keep everything under control."



Exit 92 arrived a day earlier than expected and the labor only lasted about 45 minutes. By the time the father, Adam Malo, and the EMS got to the van, grandma had successfully delivered Exit 92.



"I think she helped keep me together," Crass said. "Maybe we were just a good team. I just touched her leg when she needed to get through a contraction and we just concentrated on getting as far as we got. The baby decided to come and come he did."



Katie said it was a relief to hear her newborn's cries. But even the cries of his new baby brother didn't wake 19 month old Evrhett who slept peacefully in the backseat, ignoring loud commotion.



The abrupt arrival wasn't the Malo's only surprise of the day. They also found out the gender of their baby.



"We didn't have a clue," Katie said. "We like the surprise so we choose to wait. We got a few extra [surprises] that day too."



Mom and baby are now resting in healthy condition at St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo with 10 fingers and 10 toes accounted for.



Exit 92 will eventually get a real name, with all of the excitement Katie and Adam have yet to decide, but they would like to thank the paramedics who helped get the mom and newborn safely to the hospital.



Delivered by grandma on the side of the Portage highway, Exit 92 certainly has a birth story no one will soon forget.