Am Fam Championship a family affair for the Stricker's

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- After 72 holes at the U.S. Open, the dynamic duo of Steve and Nicki Stricker will be back out on the course this week at University Ridge for the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship. 

"It's been a whirlwind of 10 days," Stricker said during Wednesdays press conference. The 50-year-old wrapped up this year's Open on Sunday, finishing in a tie for 16th at 5-under-par. His wife, Nicki, was there as a his caddie.


"It should be a little bit of an easier walk," Nicki said with a smile, following her Pro-Am round on Wednesday. "Less days which is cool, too. Looking forward to it, though. It should be good fun."


It will be the tournament host's first time playing in the tournament and Nicki will be on the bag once more.


"I'll be ready and I know she will be, too. Very much looking forward to Friday to get this ball rolling and starting to play."


"I had a little bit of a caddy hangover on Monday," Nicki joked. "But I bounce back pretty quick too."

Even though the couple is from nearby Edgerton, it's daughter, Bobbi, who is the expert at this course. A rising sophomore on UW's Women's golf team, she knows every nook and cranny at University Ridge.


"She wanted to caddie this week cause she's like, "Dad, I've played this course way more than Mom and you combined so I should be on the bag this week. Nicki wouldn't let that happen."

Carrying the clubs or not, Bobbi still gave Dad the inside scoop.


"She has this little green book that she got for school and she gave that to him so we'll study up on that a little bit."

Steve Stricker will be paired up with Fred Couples and Kirk Triplett for round one. They tee off from hole 1 at 9:30 on Friday morning. 

