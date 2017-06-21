Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
After 72 holes at the U.S. Open, the dynamic duo of Steve and Nicki Stricker will be back out on the course at University Ridge for the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
Madison native, professional golfer Jerry Kelly says his career isn't over shadowed by the success of Steve Stricker as he returns to Madison this weekend to play in Stricker's AmFam Championship.More >>
A Green Bay Packers super fan finally married his wife, and took her last name. Ryan Holtan-Murphy married Dr. Marie Packer. His name is now Ryan Packer.More >>
The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week. Ninety-four-year-old Marshall "Chick" Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green. Just three days earlier, Lucille Jacobs, died after experiencing complications from a broken hip.More >>
Zak Showalter is the latest former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks. Showalter took part in workouts on Monday.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The company says it will not offer individual plans in the state next year except for one plan in Menominee County that won’t be sold through the health care exchange that states had to set up as part of the Affordable Care Act championed by President Barack Obama.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
14,000 people in Wisconsin found out Wednesday they will be without their current health insurance plan next year. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (ABCBS) will not offer individual plans for Wisconsin residents on the federal health insurance exchange in 2018.More >>
A state representative from the home city of Jimmy the Groundhog is calling it a "sad day" with passage of a bill allowing open season on groundhogs.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.More >>
\The Wisconsin Assembly will vote Wednesday on whether to pass a campus free speech bill. Supporters say it's designed to protect free speech, but opponents argue it will do the opposite.More >>
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection and will not be attending the queen's speech.More >>
The Madison Common Council took a first step to try to end the deadly gun violence that's on the rise. But some community leaders say it's taken them too long to spend some of the money the council pledged to end the problem.More >>
We're now seeing a key piece of evidence in an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota.More >>
