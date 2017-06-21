Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things:
One- he loves the game of golf. 
And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell.

Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

"I have to tell you everyday is Saturday when you're retired so it's uh, there's a lot of golf."

The living legend made his way back to Madison for this weekend's tournament.

Taking in the chance to catch up with his old friend and another local legend, Steve Stricker.
Their friendship goes back quite a ways and they have the stories to prove it.


"The funny part with Bo," Stricker explained during Wednesday's presser. "During the games, I'm right down there on the floor and he would be yelling and chirping at the refs."
"How many times I said to an official- "And if you don't believe me just ask Strick," Ryan continued. "So every time that I had an official look over where Steve sits."   
"And then I'd be just down over there putting my hat down you know and the refs would get a giggle out of it," Stricker said with a laugh. "But he's a good guy and it's good that he's here. He loves the game and it's good to have him out here playing."

And that respect goes both ways. 


"I mean, is there a better ambassador for this game then Steve Stricker? He's so good for golf in the state and the whole country so he's just good for the golf game period." 

 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

  • Am Fam Championship a family affair for the Stricker's

    Am Fam Championship a family affair for the Stricker's

    After 72 holes at the U.S. Open, the dynamic duo of Steve and Nicki Stricker will be back out on the course at University Ridge for the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.  

    More >>

    After 72 holes at the U.S. Open, the dynamic duo of Steve and Nicki Stricker will be back out on the course at University Ridge for the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship.  

    More >>

  • Packers' Guion arrested in Hawaii on intoxicated driving

    Packers' Guion arrested in Hawaii on intoxicated driving

    Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Hawaii.    Honolulu police booking records show Guion was arrested early Wednesday in Waikiki. He was released after posting $500 bail.    Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey says in a statement that the team is aware and will refrain from making further comment because it's a legal matter. He says he doesn't know what Guion was doing in Wai...More >>
    Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in Hawaii.    Honolulu police booking records show Guion was arrested early Wednesday in Waikiki. He was released after posting $500 bail.    Packers spokesman Aaron Popkey says in a statement that the team is aware and will refrain from making further comment because it's a legal matter. He says he doesn't know what Guion was doing in Wai...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.