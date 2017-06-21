Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things:

One- he loves the game of golf.

And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell.

Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.

"I have to tell you everyday is Saturday when you're retired so it's uh, there's a lot of golf."



The living legend made his way back to Madison for this weekend's tournament.



Taking in the chance to catch up with his old friend and another local legend, Steve Stricker.

Their friendship goes back quite a ways and they have the stories to prove it.



"The funny part with Bo," Stricker explained during Wednesday's presser. "During the games, I'm right down there on the floor and he would be yelling and chirping at the refs."

"How many times I said to an official- "And if you don't believe me just ask Strick," Ryan continued. "So every time that I had an official look over where Steve sits."

"And then I'd be just down over there putting my hat down you know and the refs would get a giggle out of it," Stricker said with a laugh. "But he's a good guy and it's good that he's here. He loves the game and it's good to have him out here playing."



And that respect goes both ways.



"I mean, is there a better ambassador for this game then Steve Stricker? He's so good for golf in the state and the whole country so he's just good for the golf game period."



