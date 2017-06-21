Madison police confident in Shake the Lake security plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's biggest single-day event is about to begin and police say they're confident in their plan to keep people safe.

Shake the Lake starts at 4 p.m. Saturday. 90-thousand people showed up for the festival and fireworks last year, and crowds that big can bring trouble. A fight broke out at the end of the 2016 event and about a month ago, a series of fights at Brat Fest caused organizers to close the carnival early.

Madison police tell 27 News those incidents have factored into plans for response Saturday. MPD will have dozens of uniformed officers at the event, along with staff behind the scenes, to keep crowds safe.

"There'll be plenty of folks that will be intermingling in the crowd, or monitoring cameras, that are part of the organization or are police officers themselves, that are here just to make sure that we're all safe and to address any behaviors and any issues before they get out of hand," says Lt. Brian Chaney Austin.



Event organizers say the department's security plan will ensure the event stays family-friendly.



"We're extremely confident in the plan that Madison Police Department has put together for this event," says Conor Caloia, COO of the Madison Mallards. "We feel they've got a great plan and we've worked at length with them to put together a plan that ensures everybody's safety in the event zone and we want this event to be open and safe and fun for all ages."

There will not be bag checks at the event but officers will be aware of their surroundings, looking for anything suspicious, according to Chaney Austin. He says if you see something suspicious tell officers or event staff.



Police will also closely monitor other parks that are expected to be busy Saturday with people out watching the fireworks. MPD is working with multiple other agencies in the area, including Dane County Sheriff's Office and Capitol police.



Click here for more information about Shake the Lake, including a schedule of events, parking and maps.