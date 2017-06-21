Madison police offer criminals a second chance

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police will admit that they're trying their best to tackle the gun violence in Madison. Now, they're going at it in an unusual way.

One by one, 10 convicted felons walked into a room at the Dane County Job Center on the city's east side. There were bound to come based on their probation agreements, but not totally sure what they were there for.

"They keep coming up in investigations," said Detective Samantha Kellogg with the Madison Police Department. "Keep getting involved in shooting incidents or have other violent histories."

The criminals, all men, sat in the front row inside the room. Kellogg said all of them were chosen by their gun crimes for a reason.

"I think targeting the gun violence because that is so visible in our community and that definitely has an impact. We want to send a message to perpetrators," she said.

Some of the convicted felons have even been part of homicide investigations.

However, all of them are in luck. Community members along with local, state and federal law enforcement officials were also there to offer them a second chance.

"But just as strongly united we say to you, we've had enough, we have also come with a message of opportunity and hope," said one community leader.

It's a second chance for the men to get their life on the right track.

"Offer them just that little bit of helping hand, that angel on their shoulder. Then, it helps them make better decisions," Kellogg said.

They offer to work with them to find stable jobs, housing and even offer the men counseling and treatment. MPD has offered the help to 110 felons on probation through their Special Investigation Unit over the last several years.

One of the men who took up the offer was Terrence Jones.

"I was mad at the world because I was in prison and reality didn't set in until a year or two later," said Terrence.

When he got out, he gratefully welcomed the help and landed a construction job making good money to provide for his family.

"It was just the opportunity of getting out and being able to just live," he said.

Now, he hopes the men who were offered help on Wednesday will use it to get on the right track. If they don't, authorities promise to hold them accountable for their actions.