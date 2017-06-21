Madison police offer criminals a second chance

Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Madison police say a vehicle hit several cars, then slammed into the porch of a home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.More >>
The Wisconsin Assembly voted to pass a bill that could suspend or expel UW students who repeatedly disrupt someone else's freedom of expression.More >>
The Wisconsin Assembly voted to pass a bill that could suspend or expel UW students who repeatedly disrupt someone else's freedom of expression.More >>
Madison Water Utility says water is back on for customers in the 400 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
Madison Water Utility says water is back on for customers in the 400 block of West Johnson Street.More >>
A woman who lives on Madison's east side found her SUV in her neighbor's front yard after another SUV crashed into it early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman who lives on Madison's east side found her SUV in her neighbor's front yard after another SUV crashed into it early Wednesday morning.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
State lawmakers are taking aim at crooks who use credit card scanners to steal numbers.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
Court records show Sun Prairie Police officials maintain the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting fired the first shot, in a clash with a person-of-interest in the case.More >>
14,000 people in Wisconsin found out Wednesday they will be without their current health insurance plan next year. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (ABCBS) will not offer individual plans for Wisconsin residents on the federal health insurance exchange in 2018.More >>
14,000 people in Wisconsin found out Wednesday they will be without their current health insurance plan next year. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (ABCBS) will not offer individual plans for Wisconsin residents on the federal health insurance exchange in 2018.More >>
A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a minivan.More >>
A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a minivan.More >>
Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
Victims of deadly crash in the Town of Rutland identified.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
We have more inside scoop about the Madison contestant on this season of ABC's The Bachelorette, Peter Kraus.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.More >>
June 21 is National Selfie Day, so many people will be taking advantage to post a picture of themselves on social media.More >>