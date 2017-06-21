Concert on the Course held at University Ridge Golf Course - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Concert on the Course held at University Ridge Golf Course

MADISON (WKOW) -- University Ridge Golf Course in Madison was filled with the sounds of music Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra played a Concert on the Course, ahead of the American Family Insurance Championship.

The tournament tees off on Friday.

