Wisconsin Assembly passes bill targeting deadly fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a bill designed to crack down on those who are manufacturing deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.

The highly potent drug is being added to heroin to stretch its use, leading to a recent spike in overdoses in Milwaukee and across the state. As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.

The bill would add fentanyl analogs to the synthetic opiates category of controlled substances under state law. That definition will make it easier for prosecutors to go after those who manufacture fentanyl analogs.

Under the bill, anyone who possesses, manufactures, distributes or delivers a fentanyl analog is guilty of a felony.

The bill passed on a voice vote. It now heads to the Senate.