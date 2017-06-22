Watertown man convicted of trying to kill estranged wife - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Watertown man convicted of trying to kill estranged wife

MADISON (WKOW) -- A jury convicted a Watertown man in the attempted murder of his estranged wife.

Online court records show the verdict came down Wednesday in the trial of Randy Frye. Authorities say Frye beat the woman with a hammer at her home in Cottage Grove in May of 2016.

Frye's trial began Monday. Court records do not show a sentencing date.

