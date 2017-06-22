Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall

HOUSTON, TX (WKOW) -- Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders. The tropical storm is sustaining winds at 40 mph and is moving north at 12 mph. The Central Gulf Coast is in the middle of this and some areas have already had 10 inches of rain. Life threatening flash flooding is possible along the coast because of heavy rain. High waves, rip currents, and isolated tornadoes are all still hazards of concern. Cindy is expected to make a northeast turn late Thursday night which will put the storm track toward Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Memphis & Nashville are expected to get 3-5" of rain into the weekend.