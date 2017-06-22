Janesville man pleads guilty in deadly drunk driving crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville man accused in a deadly drunk driving crash has pleaded guilty.

Michael Perry, 72, was convicted of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. Police say he was drunk when he hit and killed Christopher Rabuck, 37, last November. Rabuck was standing outside his vehicle near Riverside Park.

Perry will be sentenced in August.

