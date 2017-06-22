Baraboo man arrested for 5th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Baraboo man arrested for 5th OWI

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD (WKOW) -- A Baraboo man was arrested in the Town of Springfield Thursday morning for his 5th OWI.

24-year-old Korey Arnold was pulled over by a Dane County Sheriff's deputy on US 12 at County Hwy. K in the Town of Springfield.

Arnold arrested for operating while under the influence of an intoxicant and cited for speeding, an ignition interlock violation, and operating after revocation. 

He is being held at the Dane County Jail.

