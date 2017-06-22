How technology is making treatment more comfortable and accessible to PTSD patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors are learning more about treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how technology can be beneficial.

Telemedicine, or medical treatment through telecommunication technology like the phone or internet, can help PTSD patients potentially better than in-office care some doctors have found. Symptoms can get so severe that patients don't want to leave their homes; they've completely abandoned their everyday routines. Also, they may not want others to know they're seeking treatment.

Dr. Monika Roots is a psychiatrist, a professor at UW and VP of Health Services for Teladoc. She's found there's a comfort and convenience with telemedicine for PTSD patients. "In telemedicine I saw someone, and they were hiding in their closet on the phone, in the dark. This is a person who is not ready to see anybody, didn't even want to do a video visit," says Dr. Roots. "Some people are just not ready to have that conversation in person. There's an intensity there. And so people people will kind of curl up and they won't talk. So when we see someone through phone, let's say they're in the comfort of their bedroom, and they feel like they're just talking to their friend on the phone, everything starts to come out."

From there, patients and their doctors can do what Dr. Roots refers to as exposures together; physically confronting whatever the trauma is in person. "If you had a car accident, and you're now afraid of going to cars, as a therapist or psychiatrist, I can now go with you on the phone to your car. We'll make steps together. We'll do this together. We'll do actual exercises in your daily life, which we can't do in the office. So in some ways we're able to do more, in a really sort of productive way because it is a virtual environment, and we're with you wherever you are," she says.

Dr. Roots stresses PTSD isn't exclusive to veterans. People who have been involved in other sorts of trauma like a car accident, an assault or natural disaster can also suffer.

Doctors agree immediate treatment is important for PTSD. "I usually tell people, it's a little like leftovers. If you ignore it, you're going to start to have a problem," says Dr. Roots.

Symptoms can include exhaustion, restlessness, being easily startled or jumpy, loss of appetite, overall change in functioning and avoidance,

Dr. Roots adds not all mental health conditions are best treated with telemedicine. It's important to talk with a doctor to figure out what's best for you.