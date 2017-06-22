New app can help parents find local, trustworthy sitters

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new app can help parents find a trustworthy sitter in their area.

The Bambino app is now used nationwide, including in the Madison area. Community Manager of the app, Meghan Jarvis, talked about how it can help parents on Wake Up Wisconsin.

Jarvis explained the mobile app modernizes the way parents find, book and pay for babysitters. Jarvis herself recruits sitters to upload their information on the app.

She says the app has been a game-changer for her and her husband. It makes it easy to pay the sitter too, based on pre-set rates.

