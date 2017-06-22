Help Aaron Rodgers find a fur-ever home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Help Aaron Rodgers find a fur-ever home

Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society
MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Humane Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off this week’s pet pal, Aaron Rodgers.

The 1-year-old Domestic Shortair was named after famed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

DeGroot also encouraged viewers to help DCHS win $30,000 through the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Support the Shelters Sweepstakes.

If you would like adoption information for Aaron Rodgers click here.

Click here for more information on how you can support DCHS through the sweepstakes.

