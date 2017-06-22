What's Going Around: Tick-borne illnesses (other than Lyme Disease)

MADISON (WKOW) -- When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.

Dr. George Leydon is with Group Health Cooperative's East Clinic in Madison. He says besides Lyme Disease, they're also seeing human ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis.

Symptoms and treatment are similar with all three. You'll experience fever, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and a general ill feeling. You'll usually get Lyme Disease and anaplasmosis from the deer tick. Ehrlichiosis comes primarily from the lone star tick. With all of these, your white blood cell counts and platelet levels can be low. That's something your doctor can check.

You'll need antibiotics to treat a tick-borne illness. To prevent them, do tick checks when you come from outdoors. Don't forget to check your children too. If you have one on you, try and remove it with tweezers by grasping the tick as close to the skin's surface as possible and pulling upward with steady, even pressure. Afterward, clean the area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub or soap and water.

Dr. Leydon says see a health care provider if the tick has been on you more than 24 hours and is engorged. If it's been less then 24 hours and not engorged, you likely don't need treatment. But you would want to try and remove the tick.