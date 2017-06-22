Supreme Court sides with fired golf pros - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Supreme Court sides with fired golf pros

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will allow four golf pros to sue the city of Madison over their terminations.

The decision released Thursday reverses a state appeals ruling. The golf pros at Odana Hills, Monona, Yahara Hill and Glenway golf courses sued the city last October after they were fired and replaced with one golf pro, some assistants and unionized concession workers. The State Journal says the four pros cited a state law covering unfair business practices.

A Dane County Circuit Court judge and an appeals court both ruled the law did not pertain to the four plaintiffs. The Supreme Court disagrees and has remanded the case back to the circuit court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.