Man waits for freedom after Dane Co. sex assault convictions thrown out

An Indiana man will spend 87 years in prison for killing a woman from Portage, Wisconsin.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
A Janesville police officer had minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver hit the officer's squad car.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
A man whose sex assault conviction from 1990 was thrown out by a Dane County judge moved closer to freedom Thursday, with his bail involving no cash.More >>
A Wisconsin student on a mission to save lives is one step closer, now that his story will be shared in schools across the state.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
A Dane County judge Thursday found John "Jack" Hamann competent to face charges in the beating death of an elderly, Middleton woman.More >>
Flying high, Madison's flag was designed to represent the city.More >>
Madison police and the family of Kelly Nolan are marking the 10th anniversary of Kelly's disappearance and death with a new appeal for information regarding her killing.More >>
Three Republican Legislators released new legislation Thursday to update Wisconsin's texting while driving laws.More >>
Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers has become the third Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan in 2018.More >>
