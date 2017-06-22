Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Kelly Nolan's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and the family of Kelly Nolan are marking the 10th anniversary of Kelly's disappearance and death with a new appeal for information regarding her killing.

Kelly, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student, got separated from friends and disappeared from the State Street area in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007. Her body was found July 9 in a wooded area in the Town of Dunn, near Oregon, an area to which she had no known connection.

The Waunakee native was living in downtown Madison at the time. Police think she left the State Street area - either voluntarily or by force - around 2:30 a.m. with one or more people.

Kelly is 5'6", 125 pounds, with shoulder length dark hair at the time. That night, she was wearing an emerald green, scoop necked blouse and blue jeans. She was carrying a grayish-green handbag with many external pockets.

Police have released a new photograph of Nolan taken a couple weeks prior to her disappearance, which is attached to this story.

Anyone with information – even that which might seem dated or insignificant – is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Police say the Nolan family is declining interviews, but is sharing the statement below: