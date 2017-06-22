Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Kelly Nolan's d - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of Kelly Nolan's death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police and the family of Kelly Nolan are marking the 10th anniversary of Kelly's disappearance and death with a new appeal for information regarding her killing.

Kelly, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student, got separated from friends and disappeared from the State Street area in the early morning hours of June 23, 2007. Her body was found July 9 in a wooded area in the Town of Dunn, near Oregon, an area to which she had no known connection.

The Waunakee native was living in downtown Madison at the time. Police think she left the State Street area - either voluntarily or by force - around 2:30 a.m. with one or more people.

Kelly is 5'6", 125 pounds, with shoulder length dark hair at the time. That night, she was wearing an emerald green, scoop necked blouse and blue jeans. She was carrying a grayish-green handbag with many external pockets.

Police have released a new photograph of Nolan taken a couple weeks prior to her disappearance, which is attached to this story.

Anyone with information – even that which might seem dated or insignificant – is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Police say the Nolan family is declining interviews, but is sharing the statement below:


 
As we mark this, the ten year anniversary of the murder of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Kelly Nolan, we once again thank the Good Lord for sending her to us, albeit for such a short time and with such a tragic ending.

Thankfully, our short time together was filled with all of the wonders that made Kelly such a very special and unique human being.  Her kindness, friendliness, humor, selflessness, loyalty, intelligence inquisitiveness, and of course beauty, both inside and out, will always be remembered by the many who loved her.

Today, Kelly's family and friends once again wish to implore the public to come forward with any information they may have about the person(s) responsible for extinguishing such a precious and shining young light.

The passage of time in no way diminishes the heinousness of the crime, the guilt of the criminal(s), nor the need for accountability. 

We and the authorities believe there are people in this community and elsewhere, reading this today, who can shed light on what happened to Kelly if they will only reach out and tell someone.

With that in mind, we ask you to please contact the Madison, Wisconsin Police Department with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel that piece of information may be.

Please tell the police what you saw, what you know, what you heard or what you believe happened to Kelly.

Our family realizes that providing this kind of information now may not be easy for you, or that you may be embarrassed or even afraid. But we would ask you to be brave, to examine your consciences and to do the right thing. 

If you choose, you may remain anonymous, but please provide the information in any way you are able or which makes you most comfortable, by phone, email, letter or in person, but please, provide it.

We are gratified that the Madison Police Department has chosen to remain dedicated in its pursuit of the predator(s) who committed this senseless act of violence against Kelly and to preventing other innocent women from becoming victims.

From the bottom of our hearts, we sincerely thank you,

The family and friends of Kelly Nolan
 

