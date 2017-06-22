WIAA to begin use of shot clocks in varsity basketball

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control has voted to implement a 35-second shot clock in the varsity basketball ranks beginning with the 2019-20 season.

The Board also voted to allow the participating coaches to seed the four qualifying teams in each of the five divisions of the state basketball tournament. That change will begin in 2017-18. The state team wrestling tournament will also be seeded.

The Board also agreed to a two-year experiment of splitting the boys hockey state tournament into two divisions. Four teams will qualify in each division. That experiment will begin in 2020.

Another noteworthy development from the recent meeting involved a plan to alter the placement of basketball teams in the postseason tournament. The Board voted to convene the basketball coaches advisory committee to discuss the merits of the tournament placement model detailed below.

Basketball Tournament Placement Model

1. ASSIGNMENT OF SCHOOLS WILL BE ON A GEOGRAPHICAL BASIS IN FIVE DIVISIONS (1-2-3-4-5).

a. Division 1 – Schools with enrollments of 1200 or greater.

b. Division 2 – Schools with enrollments of 600-1200.

c. Division 3 – Schools less than 600 with classification codes city or suburban and schools of 450-600 with classification codes town or rural that are in excess of the 256 school enrollments in Division 4 and 5.

d. Division 4 – Schools with classification codes town or rural comprising 128 schools with the lowest enrollment sponsoring basketball after Division 5 is determined.

e. Division 5 – Schools with classification codes town or rural comprising the 128 schools with the lowest enrollment sponsoring basketball.

f. Cooperative teams are placed into divisional competition on the basis of the combined enrollment of the schools

involved.

g. Schools may be allowed to play up one division from where its enrollment would otherwise place it if an application is submitted prior to April 3, 2017. This will not cause other schools to be displaced.

h. A member school will be placed up one division the first two years of its eligibility for tournament play.

i. Any member school appearing in a State Tournament will not be placed in a smaller-school division the following year even if a decline in enrollment would normally place team in the lower division. This also applies to any school who has chosen to play up in a higher division.