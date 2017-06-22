Knebel sets strikeout mark as Brewers beat Pirates 4-2

If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf. And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
When you think about ticks in the summer, your first worry is often Lyme Disease. But doctors say there are others you should watch out for too.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.More >>
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.More >>
Senate Republican leaders are ready to release their plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Congressional aides and lobbyists say it would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase tax increases Obama imposed to help expand coverage.More >>
Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. However, both of Wisconsin's U.S. Senators may vote against it -- but for different reasons.More >>
Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. However, both of Wisconsin's U.S. Senators may vote against it -- but for different reasons.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall around 4:00 Thursday morning right near the Louisiana-Texas state borders.More >>
The Wisconsin Assembly voted to pass a bill that could suspend or expel UW students who repeatedly disrupt someone else's freedom of expression.More >>
The Wisconsin Assembly voted to pass a bill that could suspend or expel UW students who repeatedly disrupt someone else's freedom of expression.More >>
Wisconsin residents could soon see robot delivery vehicles roaming the state's sidewalks.More >>
Wisconsin residents could soon see robot delivery vehicles roaming the state's sidewalks.More >>
The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a bill designed to crack down on those who are manufacturing deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.More >>
The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a bill designed to crack down on those who are manufacturing deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.More >>
The company says it will not offer individual plans in the state next year except for one plan in Menominee County that won’t be sold through the health care exchange that states had to set up as part of the Affordable Care Act championed by President Barack Obama.More >>
The company says it will not offer individual plans in the state next year except for one plan in Menominee County that won’t be sold through the health care exchange that states had to set up as part of the Affordable Care Act championed by President Barack Obama.More >>