Janesville School Board member Myers joins race against Ryan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville School Board member Myers joins race against Ryan

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers has become the third Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan in 2018.

Myers announced her campaign Thursday. The single mother of two teaches English at Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois.

She says House Speaker Ryan seems to have forgotten his small-town roots. She says she decided to run after seeing Ryan and President Donald Trump celebrating passage of the House GOP health care overhaul bill.

The other Democrats in the race are union ironworker Randy Bryce and political activist David Yankovich, who recently moved from Ohio to Wisconsin.

Ryan is seeking his 10th term representing southeast Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says Ryan has "a record of getting things done."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.