Flagged for Concern: Madison flag creates controversy over design

MADISON (WKOW)-- Flying high, Madison's flag was designed to represent the city. But the flag's center symbol has landed the flag in the middle of a local controversy.



Lake Monona and Mendota are reflected in the flag's light blue background and the diagonal white stripe represents the isthmus. However, the center design used to depict the view from the top of the state capitol already had meaning.



"It is a Zia sun symbol," said Alder Arvina Martin. "It's a very sacred symbol to the people of the Zia Pueblo down in New Mexico."



Martin, Madison's first Native American alder, believes the flag designers didn't have ill intentions and said the designers did a great job overall.



By making minor changes to the center symbol Martin says Madison could "keep the spirit of our flag and give it that extra something. And that extra something is not cultural appropriation."



Alder Maurice Cheeks, a proud flag supporter, welcomes the continued conversation.



"Since we started to talk about the possible change, we have seen about a dozen or so local graphic artists offer slight modifications as ways to keep the flag the way it is while changing that symbol," Cheeks said. "I hope it won't take very long to come forward with a flag, maybe some people wouldn't recognize as different, but it allows us to feel good about the fact we're not using a symbol that we don't have the rights to use."



Not the first time the Zia sun symbol has been used on a flag, the symbol also appears on New Mexico's state flag.



Madison's city flag was designed in the 1960's and ranked as 11th best flag in "The American Flag Survey of 2004."



"From what I am to understand [the designers] saw it and called it an 'Indian sun symbol,' so to them they were paying homage to the history of this area," Martin said. "But now that people are able to differentiate tribes a little bit more and knowing that the symbol for one tribe will not have the same meaning or have the same cultural reference to another tribe. They are a completely distinct tribe from any tribes we have here."



As conversation continues, Cheeks says the feedback has been largely positive and he hopes people will feel good about the change.



"Our flag is a unique symbol of our pride and I think it should be something that everyone in our community can feel proud of," Cheeks said.

He also hopes to see the revised flag made locally because the current flag must be ordered online.



"If you are a young entrepreneur, if you are a high school student hoping to start a business, I would love to see you start a Madison flag business," Cheeks said.