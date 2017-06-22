Parking changes for American Family Insurance Championship - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Parking changes for American Family Insurance Championship

Posted: Updated:

VERONA (WKOW) -- If you're heading to Friday's opening round of American Family Insurance Championship, we want to let you know about some parking changes.

The rain that's fallen in the past 24 hours and what is in the forecast for Thursday night, officials have moved general parking and those with a parking pass labeled "S" to Verona High School and Badger Ridge Middle School.

There will be a shuttle that runs from the parking lots to the tournament.

"It's the nature of outdoor sports and regardless it looks like tomorrow is going to be a gorgeous day. And the feedback we've heard from the shuttles, it was just as good as parking on site," said Tournament Director Nate Pokrass. "So we clearly have a good team in place."

If you're a volunteer for the event, you will still park at the same location. Gates open tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. The first tee time is set for 8:50 a.m. at University Ridge Golf Course.

The hope is to have parking open to the public closer to the course on Saturday and Sunday.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    Bo Ryan swings into Madison for the Am Fam Championship

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

    If you know anything about former Badgers basketball head coach Bo Ryan, you know these two things: One- he loves the game of golf.  And two- he has hundreds of hilarious stories to tell. Combine the two and you'll find him at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship. 

    More >>

  • LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    LaBahn Arena Holds Fourth Annual Blake Geoffrion Classic

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

    According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center. 

    More >>

  • UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    UW Athletic Board Approves Coaches’ Contracts

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>

    The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.