Parking changes for American Family Insurance Championship

VERONA (WKOW) -- If you're heading to Friday's opening round of American Family Insurance Championship, we want to let you know about some parking changes.



The rain that's fallen in the past 24 hours and what is in the forecast for Thursday night, officials have moved general parking and those with a parking pass labeled "S" to Verona High School and Badger Ridge Middle School.



There will be a shuttle that runs from the parking lots to the tournament.



"It's the nature of outdoor sports and regardless it looks like tomorrow is going to be a gorgeous day. And the feedback we've heard from the shuttles, it was just as good as parking on site," said Tournament Director Nate Pokrass. "So we clearly have a good team in place."



If you're a volunteer for the event, you will still park at the same location. Gates open tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. The first tee time is set for 8:50 a.m. at University Ridge Golf Course.



The hope is to have parking open to the public closer to the course on Saturday and Sunday.