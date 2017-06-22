Hamann found competent in case of Middleton senior's killing - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County judge Thursday found John "Jack" Hamann competent to face charges in the beating death of an elderly, Middleton woman.

Judge Ellen Berz relied on an expert's examination of Hamann in making her ruling.

Hamann is charged with first degree intentional homicide in the killing of 82-year old Agnes Bram.  Hamann was renting a room from Bram at the time of the violence.

Hamann has a previous felony conviction for beating an acquaintance over the head with a baseball bat.

Hamann's preliminary hearing is July 5.

